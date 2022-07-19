Lendefi Market Capitalization Reaches $178,747.05 (LDFI)

Lendefi (LDFI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. Over the last week, Lendefi has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. One Lendefi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Lendefi has a market capitalization of $178,747.05 and approximately $67.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.56 or 0.00388314 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00018263 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Lendefi Profile

Lendefi’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 9,961,289,600 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,004,833 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io.

Buying and Selling Lendefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

