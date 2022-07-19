Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Short Interest Update

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the June 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.2 days.

LGRVF stock remained flat at $72.38 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.64. Legrand has a twelve month low of $72.38 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Legrand will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

