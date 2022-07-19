Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 20,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 155,605 shares.The stock last traded at $9.83 and had previously closed at $9.82.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $60,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

