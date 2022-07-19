Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Short Interest Update

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lasertec Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LSRCY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.10. 300,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,834. Lasertec has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $62.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.98.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer related systems, such as SiC, GaN, multi-wavelength, and wafer edge inspection and review systems; wafer bump inspection and measurement systems; and TSV back grinding process measurement systems.

