Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $24.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.40. Landmark Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $12.21 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $671,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

