Lake Street Capital Lowers Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Price Target to $4.00

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Maxim Group cut Biotricity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Biotricity Stock Performance

Biotricity stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. Biotricity has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biotricity

About Biotricity

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biotricity in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biotricity in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biotricity in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biotricity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biotricity in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Biotricity, Inc, medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.