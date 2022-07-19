Lake Street Capital Lowers Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Price Target to $4.00

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Maxim Group cut Biotricity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.
Biotricity Stock Performance
Biotricity stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. Biotricity has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11.
About Biotricity
Biotricity, Inc, medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.
