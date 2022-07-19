Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Short Interest Update

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,500 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the June 15th total of 1,060,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 92.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIFZF shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIFZF traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.62. 6,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,855. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $41.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average is $29.23.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.