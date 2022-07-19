KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $54.10

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €54.10 ($54.65) and last traded at €57.30 ($57.88), with a volume of 2965 shares. The stock had previously closed at €56.40 ($56.97).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($65.66) price target on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €59.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €64.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.26.

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

Further Reading

