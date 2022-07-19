Kusama (KSM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $63.37 Million

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Kusama has a market cap of $542.42 million and $63.37 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can currently be purchased for about $64.04 or 0.00273462 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network.

Kusama Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

