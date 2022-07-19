Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KURA. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.07. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $21.19.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 203.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

