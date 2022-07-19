KuCoin Token (KCS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.20 Million

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. One KuCoin Token coin can now be bought for approximately $10.17 or 0.00045692 BTC on major exchanges. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $7.20 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 coins and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

