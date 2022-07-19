K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Given New €24.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €26.50 ($26.77) to €24.00 ($24.24) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($38.38) to €40.00 ($40.40) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €22.00 ($22.22) to €37.00 ($37.37) in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €37.00 ($37.37) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.05.

Shares of KPLUY traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.21. 425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,845. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.17.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

