Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €110.00 ($111.11) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KRN. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($121.21) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €92.00 ($92.93) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($122.22) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($121.21) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €92.00 ($92.93) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday.

Krones Price Performance

Shares of ETR:KRN opened at €77.40 ($78.18) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €67.50 ($68.18) and a fifty-two week high of €99.60 ($100.61). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €79.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of €80.60. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 16.47.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

