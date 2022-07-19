Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Up 55.8% in June

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the June 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kraken Robotics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRKNF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.22. 21,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,614. Kraken Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

