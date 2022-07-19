Kraft Asset Management LLC Sells 67 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kraft Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.3% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kraft Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.21.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of UNH traded up $7.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $526.71. 20,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,146. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $494.39 and a 200-day moving average of $494.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

