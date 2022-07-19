Kraft Asset Management LLC Acquires 88,980 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Kraft Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 892,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,980 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 25.6% of Kraft Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kraft Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $24,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.03. 12,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,728. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $29.33.

