Kore Potash (LON:KP2) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Kore Potash (LON:KP2 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 3 ($0.04) target price on shares of Kore Potash in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Kore Potash Stock Performance

Shares of LON:KP2 traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1.13 ($0.01). The stock had a trading volume of 277,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,127. The company has a market capitalization of £38.72 million and a PE ratio of -13.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kore Potash has a 1 year low of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.88 ($0.02).

Kore Potash Company Profile

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. The company focuses on its 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

