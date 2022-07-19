KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) Short Interest Down 38.5% in June

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the June 15th total of 19,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 771,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 159,341 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 557,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 375,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 26,185 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,201,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

KludeIn I Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INKA remained flat at $10.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. KludeIn I Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

About KludeIn I Acquisition

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

Further Reading

