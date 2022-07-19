KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of KLA by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of KLA by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $329.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.66. The company has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on KLAC shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,173 shares of company stock valued at $390,798 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

