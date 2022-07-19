KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Set at $65.00 by Evercore ISI

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) received a $65.00 price objective from Evercore ISI in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KKR. TheStreet lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.79. 2,702,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $783,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $452,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $389,956,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $135,437,000.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

