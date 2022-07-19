Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) Short Interest Update

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kismet Acquisition Three

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIII. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 7,750.4% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,433,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,626 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,635,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,979,000 after purchasing an additional 360,419 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 610,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 303,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,283,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 44,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Kismet Acquisition Three Price Performance

KIII remained flat at $9.80 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,993. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. Kismet Acquisition Three has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.84.

About Kismet Acquisition Three

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

