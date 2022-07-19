Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Barclays

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 86.92% from the company’s previous close.

KGC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.23.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 847.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,778 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 12,324 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $2,983,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 44,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 13,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

