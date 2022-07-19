Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,975,000 after buying an additional 1,063,447 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,742,000 after buying an additional 532,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $243,159,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,948,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,492,000 after acquiring an additional 169,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.12. 118,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,036,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.