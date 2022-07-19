KeyFi Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. KeyFi has a market cap of $357,533.10 and $81.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,166.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,316.73 or 0.05934168 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004506 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00021566 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001958 BTC.
About KeyFi
KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app.
KeyFi Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.