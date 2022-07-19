Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$30.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.00. The stock has a market cap of C$6.62 billion and a PE ratio of 19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. Keyera has a one year low of C$26.34 and a one year high of C$35.48.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CSFB lifted their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Keyera from C$36.50 to C$34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.92.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

