KeyCorp Downgrades SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) to Sector Weight

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at KeyCorp to a “sector weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.
SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Up 4.1 %
NYSE SEAS traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,068. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.37. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.15.
Insider Buying and Selling at SeaWorld Entertainment
In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,478.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
