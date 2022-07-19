KeyCorp Downgrades SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) to Sector Weight

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at KeyCorp to a “sector weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE SEAS traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,068. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.37. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 690.93% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,478.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.