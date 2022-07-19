Kevin Havelock Acquires 2,000 Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Stock

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) insider Kevin Havelock bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 957 ($11.44) per share, for a total transaction of £19,140 ($22,881.05).

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

FEVR opened at GBX 1,016 ($12.15) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 2,425.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,416.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,789.40. Fevertree Drinks PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 804.50 ($9.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,871 ($34.32).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FEVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fevertree Drinks to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 3,060 ($36.58) to GBX 900 ($10.76) in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,100 ($37.06) to GBX 900 ($10.76) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($23.91) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.13) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,000 ($23.91) to GBX 1,100 ($13.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,708.89 ($20.43).

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

