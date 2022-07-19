Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Price Target Lowered to €124.00 at Berenberg Bank

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from €135.00 ($136.36) to €124.00 ($125.25) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kerry Group from €115.00 ($116.16) to €120.00 ($121.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kerry Group from £136 ($162.58) to £137 ($163.78) in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kerry Group from €150.00 ($151.52) to €135.00 ($136.36) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kerry Group from €127.00 ($128.28) to €122.00 ($123.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($136.36) to €128.00 ($129.29) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,388.17.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Kerry Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Kerry Group stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.88. The company had a trading volume of 55,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,635. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Kerry Group has a fifty-two week low of $92.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.37.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.