Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the June 15th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kenon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon in the first quarter valued at about $800,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kenon in the first quarter worth about $1,259,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the first quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the first quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Kenon by 16.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KEN traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,543. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.63. Kenon has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.15.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The utilities provider reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 267.63% and a return on equity of 61.18%.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: OPC Israel, CPV Group, ZIM, and Quantum. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of renewable energy and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; manufacture of automobiles; and provision of container liner shipping services.

