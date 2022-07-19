Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) versus Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Financial Analysis

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) and Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Axos Financial and Kearny Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $723.12 million 3.20 $215.71 million $3.91 9.93 Kearny Financial $259.11 million 3.06 $63.23 million $1.01 11.15

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Kearny Financial. Axos Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kearny Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Kearny Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Axos Financial and Kearny Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Kearny Financial has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.33%. Given Kearny Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kearny Financial is more favorable than Axos Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Axos Financial and Kearny Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 32.23% 16.41% 1.61% Kearny Financial 31.11% 7.49% 1.06%

Volatility & Risk

Axos Financial has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Axos Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Kearny Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Axos Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Kearny Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Axos Financial beats Kearny Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axos Financial

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts. It also provides single family, multifamily, and commercial mortgage loans; commercial real estate secured loans; commercial and industrial non-real estate, asset-backed, lines of credit, and term loans; automobile loans; fixed rate term unsecured loans; and other loans, such as structure settlements, small business administration consumer loans, and securities-backed loans. In addition, the company offers ACH origination, wire transfer, commercial check printing, business bill pay and account transfer; remote deposit capture, mobile deposit, lockbox, merchant, and online payment portal; concierge banking; mobile and text messaging banking; and payment services, as well as debit and credit cards, and digital wallets. Further, it provides disclosed clearing services; back-office services, such as record keeping, trade reporting, accounting, general back-office support, securities and margin lending, reorganization assistance, and custody of securities; and financing to brokerage customers. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Kearny Financial

(Get Rating)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides various loans, such as multi-family and nonresidential real estate mortgage loans, commercial term loans and lines of credit, one- to four-family first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; loans to individuals for the construction or renovation of one- to four-family residences, or for the construction of commercial real estate or multi-family residential buildings; overdraft lines of credit; and personal loans. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. As of August 18, 2021, it operated a total of 48 branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

