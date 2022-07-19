KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Price Target Cut to €64.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €69.00 ($69.70) to €64.00 ($64.65) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($79.80) to €75.00 ($75.76) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €78.00 ($78.79) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of KBC Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.30 to $63.80 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.78.

KBCSY traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $24.67. 213,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,609. KBC Group has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $49.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.29.

KBC Group ( OTCMKTS:KBCSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by $2.59. KBC Group had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. On average, research analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

