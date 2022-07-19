KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Given New €64.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €69.00 ($69.70) to €64.00 ($64.65) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of KBC Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.30 to $63.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($79.80) to €75.00 ($75.76) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €78.00 ($78.79) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KBC Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.78.

KBC Group Price Performance

Shares of KBC Group stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.67. The stock had a trading volume of 213,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,609. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.29. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $49.43.

About KBC Group

KBC Group ( OTCMKTS:KBCSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

