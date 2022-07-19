Karura Price Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (KAR)

Karura (KAR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. During the last week, Karura has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Karura coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00003031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Karura has a total market cap of $44.72 million and $880,270.00 worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004521 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.48 or 0.00336723 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019909 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001843 BTC.
About Karura
Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,700,000 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
