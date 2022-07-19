KARMA 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 19th. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $3.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KARMA Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KARMA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

