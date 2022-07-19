JulSwap (JULD) Trading Up 23.9% This Week

JulSwap (JULD) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $316,452.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,802 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity.

Buying and Selling JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

