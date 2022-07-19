Juggernaut (JGN) Trading 12.7% Higher Over Last Week

Juggernaut (JGN) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for about $0.0506 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $229,905.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22,772.26 or 1.00084296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi.

Juggernaut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

