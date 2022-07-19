JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for ITM Power (LON:ITM)

ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ITM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ITM Power to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 300 ($3.59) to GBX 500 ($5.98) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on ITM Power from GBX 225 ($2.69) to GBX 185 ($2.21) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.17) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 370 ($4.42) target price on ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.62) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 472 ($5.64).

Get ITM Power alerts:

ITM Power Price Performance

LON ITM traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 197.40 ($2.36). 1,044,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,006. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 238.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 293.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. ITM Power has a 52 week low of GBX 165.45 ($1.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 536.15 ($6.41). The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.46.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.