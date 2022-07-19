JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$43.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$60.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.65.

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

TECK.B opened at C$35.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. The stock has a market cap of C$18.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$24.84 and a twelve month high of C$57.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.85.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

