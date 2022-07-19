JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Price Target to €32.00

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €31.00 ($31.31) to €32.00 ($32.32) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DLVHF. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €80.00 ($80.81) to €69.50 ($70.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €80.00 ($80.81) to €50.00 ($50.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €90.00 ($90.91) to €80.00 ($80.81) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.30.

Delivery Hero Price Performance

DLVHF stock remained flat at $36.97 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.66. Delivery Hero has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $156.03.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

