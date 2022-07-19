Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Short Interest Up 53.3% in June

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the June 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 597,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Journey Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRNGF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 245,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,073. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86. Journey Energy has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $6.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Journey Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

