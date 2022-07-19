Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 606 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thomas Story & Son LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 65.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $570,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.60.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $98.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.08. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

