Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 384 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.9 %

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $393.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.05 and a twelve month high of $438.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $390.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.07.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.05.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.