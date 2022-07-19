Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 37,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $121.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.26 and a 200 day moving average of $129.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.63.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

