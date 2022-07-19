Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $594,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 10,700.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.88.

Stryker Stock Down 2.8 %

SYK stock opened at $189.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.13 and its 200-day moving average is $242.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

