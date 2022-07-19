Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $454,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $17,147,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 98.5% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 14.9% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $180.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.17 and its 200 day moving average is $196.16. The company has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $220.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.62.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

