Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $2.98 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

