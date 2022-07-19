Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in BCE were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 45,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $19,960,000. 44.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.18.

BCE Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

