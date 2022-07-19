Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $159.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $147.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.52.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

