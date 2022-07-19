Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 2,838 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 349,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,532,000 after acquiring an additional 90,402 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 720.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1,756.8% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

ONEOK Price Performance

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK stock opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average of $63.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.