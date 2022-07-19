Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $176.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

